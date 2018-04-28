× 1 dead, another seriously hurt after crash involving SUV, motorcycle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash involving a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle in Greensboro, according to police.

Eric Leverne Dalton, 45, of Greensboro, was pronounced dead at the scene and Charles Clarence Whitfield, 49, of Charlotte, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to US 29 North near Lakeview Memorial Park shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday where authorities said Dalton was headed north on a 2013 Suzuki GSX1300 motorcycle.

A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven Whitfield entered the roadway and the vehicles collided, according to a Greensboro police press release.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an active investigation. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.