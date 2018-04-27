Winston-Salem police teach safety course as motorcyclists hit the road for spring, summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- With spring-like weather around the corner, motorcycle riders will most likely be hitting the road. For drivers, that means a need to double check sight lines. For riders, it means it’s time to freshen up your skills.

“I try to take a refresher course every year or so,” said Jerry Canterbury, who’s been riding for about 30 years.

Canterbury was one of the people who participated in a BikeSafe North Carolina course on Friday, being taught by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s traffic enforcement division.

Among that division are three officers who recently received awards at the 13th Annual Palmetto Police Motorcycle Training Seminar in Myrtle Beach. The seminar included four-day motorcycle training, consisting of two days of skills training and two days of skills assessment and competition.

Cpl. J. Sheets earned a first-place trophy in the Expert Metric Division, while Officer P. Spicer won a second-place trophy in the Intermediate Metric Division and Officer J. Carter took home a first-place trophy in the Novice Metric Division.

“It really boosts your confidence being able to go into a competitive situation like that and come out with a win,” Carter said.

In turn, the officers took some of the training they received and passed it along to Friday’s participants.

“Working with the police officers you get some new ideas and new thoughts,” Canterbury said.

The training began in the classroom, where the officers reviewed statistics, safety tactics and skills.

“Just the basic fundamentals of motorcycle handling, control, awareness,” Sheets said.

After the classroom portion, the participants and officers hit the road for two separate riding sessions.

“They will point out deficiencies, or things that we could improve on,” Canterbury said.

“We’re just out there as a fellow motorcycle enthusiast and rider,” Sheets added.

BikeSafe North Carolina is a statewide program designed to make riding in North Carolina safer and more enjoyable. To see where and when there are upcoming sessions where you live, visit bikesafenc.com. ​