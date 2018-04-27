× Police identify man fatally hit by train in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man died after being hit by a train Friday morning in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

Ismail Martinez, 28, was fatally hit while walking westbound on the railroad tracks between Hwy. 29 and South Benbow Road at about 8 a.m., according to police.

Police said an Amtrak train was headed westbound, sounding multiple warnings and Martinez was unable to clear the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Benbow Road between East Market Street and Cunningham Street were closed for several hours.

Police are trying to promote railroad safety for people walking in the area, according to Capt. Nathaniel Davis with the Greensboro Police Department.

Davis said officers will continue to patrol, reminding people to be safe around the railroad tracks.