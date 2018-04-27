New details reveal UNCG student shot at off-campus party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A spokesperson for UNCG confirms that the 22-year-old person injured at an off-campus party Thursday morning is a student at the school.

Greensboro police say Tobechi Opara showed up at the hospital after police responded to a shooting at a party at the 1300 block of West Market Street after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Opara was shot in his upper body and looked like he had been in a fight, according to police. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Greensboro police are still working to figure out what exactly led to the shooting.