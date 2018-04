Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week 11 African lions were killed in a poison attack.

Ranchers poison carcasses to try to kill carnivores that threaten their livestock.

That also kills vultures.

Which is why the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro sends conservationists to Africa to try to save all these animals.

They teach the importance of each species and help ranchers track down and arrest people who intentionally kill these animals.