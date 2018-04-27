× NC A&T revokes Bill Cosby’s honorary degree after comedian found guilty of aggravated indecent assault

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina A&T State University Board of Trustees voted Friday afternoon to revoke the honorary degree that the university awarded Bill Cosby in 2008.

The jury in Cosby’s trial found the actor guilty Thursday of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004.

The 80-year-old former comedian faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, but would likely serve them concurrently.

The Temple University Board of Trustees also decided Friday to rescind the honorary degree it gave Cosby, one of its most famous alums and a former trustee.