Library Grand Plaza grand opening in High Point to feature live entertainment, activities

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Crews are doing the last minute touch ups before the Library Grand Plaza grand opening on Saturday.

The gates are in place, cones are set and the debris brushed to the side. People are anxious to finally see the opening of the new space.

Donna Cline and Carlos Parks are shocked to see how it looks now compared to a few years ago.

"Looking at it now, I mean it just opened my eyes," Cline said.

"It's good for High Point," Parks said. "It's good for the community".

It’s this type of excitement Teresa Loflin with the City of High Point was hoping for. She said she expects 200 to 3,000 people to attend.

"We're having something for everyone," Loflin said.

One of them being a new location for a farmer's market in High Point. Each farmer will have their own space.

"Stalls do have access to electricity and water if they need it," Loflin said.

Live entertainment and acrobats will also be there. Other activities include storytelling, food trucks and face painting.

However, this new space isn't just for one day. It's a multi-use area that will serve more than just city and library events.

Some say it's a new development they can't wait to experience.

"It should be nice," Parks said. "I want to come out and enjoy the festivities."

The grand opening kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The event is free to the public.