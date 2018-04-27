× Greensboro man, 75, dies after car crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 75-year-old Greensboro man has died after a car crash in Greensboro on Monday, according to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department.

At 2:14 p.m. Monday, Greensboro Police responded to Rehobeth Church Road at West Vandalia Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

A 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac driven by Robert Bradshaw was heading north on Rehobeth Church.

A 2013 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Ivena Pardede, 35, of Pleasant Garden, was heading east on West Vandalia when her car entered the intersection with a steady red light for her direction of travel, and the vehicles collided.

Bradshaw was taken to Cone Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on Thursday from injuries sustained in the crash.

Neither speed nor impairment were factors in this crash.

Pardede has been charged with the red light violation and with misdemeanor death by vehicle.