× Six people arrested after months-long heroin investigation involving numerous law enforcement agencies

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Six people have been arrested after a months-long heroin investigation involving several counties, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 26, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, High Point Police Department, Thomasville Police Department, Archdale Police Department, North Carolina Counterdrug Program and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, ended their months-long heroin investigation.

Officers seized approximately 145.5 grams of suspected heroin, 930.5 grams of suspected marijuana, seven firearms, approximately $13,000 cash and two vehicles.

The investigation ended with the “takedown” of a vehicle at 2904 S. Main St. in High Point, and search warrants executed at 2830 Craig Point in High Point and 5541 Mendenhall Road Ext. in Trinity.

Six people have been arrested and authorities are looking for one more person.

Five of the people arrested are Kason Hikeen Rasheed Harrington, 25, of Browns Summit; Antoine Maurice Gladden, 27, of High Point; Jamel Lamar McInnis, 25, of High Point; Tina Koontz Brinkley, 48, of Trinity; and Kevin Lee Bullabough, 37, of Lexington.