At least 1 injured after shooting outside Walmart in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – At least one man was injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Greensboro on Friday.

It happened outside the store at 2107 Pyramid Village Blvd. as people in separate vehicles shot at each other, according to police.

One man is in serious condition. The victim drove himself to the 2200 block of Blair-Khazan Drive, which is closed off as police investigate.

FOX8 has a crew on the way to get more information.