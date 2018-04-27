× Alamance County teenager accused of forcing another teen to perform sex acts on him on the school bus

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – An Alamance County teenager is accused of forcing another teenager to perform sex acts on him while riding the school bus.

Sy Alexander Ayoung, 17, of Mebane, has been jailed under a $100,000 secured bond on charges of second-degree forcible sexual offense, crime against nature and sexual battery.

The suspect attends Eastern Alamance High School and is accused of sexually assaulting the victim multiple times from January of this year to April.

The victim told investigators that she was forced multiple times to perform sexual acts on the suspect while the two were on the bus.