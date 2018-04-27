× Alamance County man accused of fatally stabbing his mother

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – A man in Alamance County is accused of stabbing and killing his mother, according to Alamance County deputies.

Jeremiah Paul Walsh, 29, of Haw River, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 57-year-old Karla Gail Arnold.

Deputies were called to a home at 2360 Freshwater Road, Lot 10 shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, where the victim and suspect both lived.

Officers found a man outside the home with a “significant amount of blood” on his hands and arms, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The victim was found unresponsive in a bedroom. She was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

The on-call medical examiner named multiple stab wounds as a preliminary indication of cause of death.

Deputies said the suspect has been served with his arrest warrant and is currently being treated for lacerations to both hands.

He will remain in guarded custody until being released from the medical facility where he is being treatment.