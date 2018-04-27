× 3 more arrests made in robbery, fatal shooting at Burlington sweepstakes

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Three more arrests have been made in a robbery and fatal shooting at a Burlington sweepstakes, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Jeffrey Horace Evans Jr. 24, Terrence Shaquille Harvey 23, and Tevin Lamontrell Leath, 25, all of Burlington, are charged with felony obstruction of justice.

This brings the total number of arrests to seven in the robbery and fatal shooting of 25-year-old security guard Michael Le at the Gone Fishing Sweepstakes on April 8.

Police found two other victims at the business, one an employee and the other a customer. Both were taken to the hospital and later released.

Shamar Ramel Holloway, 35, of Graham, was arrested in High Point Wednesday morning. He is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Three other suspects were arrested earlier this month, Tanesha Annette Jeffries, 23, Anthony Lamar Cason, 22, and Jimal Edward Jenkins, 27. Each were charged with first-degree murder, among other charges.