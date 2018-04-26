× Winston-Salem police officer involved in 3-car wreck

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was involved in a three-car wreck on Thursday evening, according to Winston-Salem police dispatch.

The wreck happened at Coliseum Drive Northwest and University Parkway at 5:13 p.m.

Winston-Salem police on the scene said the officer was responding to a call with the patrol vehicle’s lights and siren activated. Another driver T-boned the officer in the intersection.

The officer suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear how the third vehicle was involved.

36.124220 -80.258254