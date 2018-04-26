× One woman killed after double collision on Interstate 85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Two crashes caused delays Thursday morning on Interstate 85 southbound in Davidson County.

At 10:45 a.m., a 2009 Toyota Camry rear-ended a box truck in the third lane. The Camry came to rest in the middle of the highway.

A 2001 tractor-trailer came along and hit the Camry, sending them both across the highway to the right shoulder.

The driver of the Camry was killed. Both truck drivers are OK.

The crashes occurred near State Road 3159 (Belmont Boulevard) near Lexington at Mile Marker 85.

The incident is expected to be cleared by about 4:15 p.m.