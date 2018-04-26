Surveillance video shows customer taking down armed robber, wrestling his gun away

MONTERREY, Mexico — Surveillance video shows a customer fighting back and taking down a man who tried to rob a business.

Fox News reported that the armed suspect entered the Carnes Cares butcher shop in Monterrey, Mexico and demanded money.

A customer in line fought back once the suspect turned his back and was able to knock the gun to the ground.

The customer continued to subdue the suspect and another man grabbed the gun off the floor.

At one point, the suspect is seen trying to run out of the store without a shirt on, but is quickly taken down and restrained.

The would-be robber was taken into police custody, according to local reports.