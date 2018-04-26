String of home break-ins in Gibsonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- Gibsonville police say they need your help finding the person or people responsible for four home break-ins in the last month. Police say the crimes are occurring in same of the neighborhood off Burlington Road during the daytime.

Gibsonville police say whoever is behind this is bashing in doors and taking small items like jewelry.

Tonika Abdul-Mutakallim lives in the Walnut Crossing Community. She found out her neighbor’s house was broken into on the Nextdoor app.

“Honestly I was shocked,” Abdul-Mutakallim said. “It is a fairly quiet neighborhood, we don't get a lot of riffraff.”

Nearby law enforcement agencies are also seeing a uptick in break-ins.

Detective R. Seals, from district two of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, said since March 9 they've received 15 reports.

”It's probably the most steady amount of residential B&Es we've had probably I'd say in about eight or nine years,” Seals said.

The Burlington Police Department also says its also seen a large spike.

The city has had around 70 break-ins in the last month, at least 20 with the similar motives like breaking in a door and taking jewelry.

The law enforcement agencies we spoke with say they are communicating with each other about these break-ins to see if any are connected.

Seals gave a few tips on how you can protect your home and community.

He recommends:

Get to know your neighbors

Get an alarm system

Make sure you have adequate lighting

Take inventories on all of your valuables (pictures of jewelry, serial numbers on electronics)