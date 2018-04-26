× Shooting breaks up off-campus party involving UNCG students Thursday morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting broke up an off-campus party involving UNCG students Thursday morning, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Police have confirmed that officers responded to a discharge of firearm call at 2:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Market Street.

A student called Guilford Metro 911 and said more than 100 students were at an off-campus party split between two houses — 1306 W. Market St. and 1308 W. Market St. One of which the caller reported belonged to an unidentified campus fraternity.

UNCG has confirmed that it was not a fatal shooting, but referred further questions to the Greensboro Police Department, who led the investigation and has not yet confirmed if any students were injured.

Cone Health has confirmed they accepted one shooting victim Wednesday night at Wesley Long Hospital but it is unclear if that victim came from this shooting.

