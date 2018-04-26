× Police looking for men accused of robbing Winston-Salem convenience store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a Winston-Salem convenience store at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Quality Mart at 800 Hanes Mall Blvd. at about 3 a.m. where the clerk said the suspects entered, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police said one of the suspects brought several items to the counter and started talking to an employee.

The employee told him he needed to pay and the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The suspects took the money and left in a small passenger vehicle. A gunshot was fired as the vehicle was leaving, but nobody was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call police at (336)727-2800.