Assault on police officer sparks chase in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An apparent assault on a police officer Thursday morning on Broad Street led to a car chase through southern Winston-Salem that ended up in the parking lot of Little Caesars off Peters Creek Parkway, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

One person is in custody and authorities are not looking for any other suspects.

The police officer had been serving a warrant at a home and was dragged under the vehicle. The officer is expected to be OK.

The chase involved a number of police cars and at least two unmarked vehicles driven by police, according to a witness

Bud Moore, who works nearby, said the car being chased was a burgundy car that came speeding across the parking lot of a Speedway gas station and convenience store on Silas Creek Parkway near the intersection of Salisbury Ridge Road.

Closely following the car was a black Silverado truck and an SUV, both driven by police officers, Moore said.

Moore said the driver of the PT Cruiser was going so fast that it seemed as though the he or she “had nothing to lose.”