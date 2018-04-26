× Former New Yorkers bring Italian ice business to Forsyth County

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A pair of New York natives has opened Mama Mia Italian Ice in Clemmons, hoping to offer customers a little taste of New York, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Mama Mia opened last month at Suite B, 3560 Clemmons Road, adjacent to the Clemmons Library. It is owned by husband and wife Nat and Kathleen Oliveri.

“This is what I grew up with, but I could never get the same thing down here,” Oliveri said.

Oliveri is buying authentic New York Italian Ice from the Lemon Ice King of Corona, Queens, N.Y. The Lemon Ice King is known for being featured in the opening credits of the “King of Queens” TV show.

Nat Oliveri’s cousin, Michael Zampino, is a co-owner of Lemon Ice King, which was founded in 1944, so Oliveri gets his ice direct from the source.

