Carolina Panthers select DJ Moore in 1st round of 2018 NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Carolina Panthers selected DJ Moore with the 24th pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Moore caught for 2,027 yards with 17 touchdowns in three seasons with Maryland.

The Panthers went 11-5 in the regular season last season and lost to the Saints in the Wild Card Playoffs.

Carolina will open the regular season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9.