Benefit concert held in downtown Greensboro to help with tornado relief

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The rainy clouds hovered over LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro Thursday evening as many danced to the music playing on the stage.

Many gathered on the front lawn area for a benefit concert and fundraiser put together by Greensboro Strong and Downtown Greensboro Inc.

“You got to show love to your home, especially when we have come here and sold out shows and things like that. So, all those people that supported us. We got to come back,” said "E2," a Greensboro native and member of the Hamiltones.

The Hamiltones was just one of the groups with North Carolina ties that performed. Donation buckets and Greensboro Strong T-shirts were sold to help with tornado relief efforts in east Greensboro.

“Here, you really feel the support of the community and that’s the big part of anything you’re doing out here. I knew that if we put something amazing together that the people will come out and support it,” said music producer and organizer for the event Andreao “Fanatic” Heard.

As of Thursday night, organizers tell FOX8 that roughly $4,300 in cash was donated. All the profits will go towards helping the east Greensboro community.