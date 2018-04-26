× 3 arrested after man shot, injured during home invasion in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Police have arrested three men after a man was shot and injured during a home invasion in Thomasville.

Jadarius Greene, 19, of Thomasville, was arrested and jailed under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

He faces charges of felony conspiracy, felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary.

Mykel Diondre Bethea and Tyric Damare’ Bethea, both 19 and of Thomasville, turned themselves in Thursday after being wanted by police. Mykel Bethea was jailed under a $150,000 secured bond and Tyric Bethea was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond.

Mykel Bethea and Tyric Bethea both face charges of felony conspiracy, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary.

Officers were called to a home at 1019 Ensley St. shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday where police said a victim was found in a bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Davidson County emergency workers took the victim to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was treated and released. A second person inside the home was not injured. Their names have not been released.

Anyone with information on this crime can call Thomasville police at (336) 475-7755.