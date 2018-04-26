× 1 man arrested, 2 others wanted after man shot, injured during home invasion in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Police have arrested one man and are looking for two others after a man was shot and injured during a home invasion in Thomasville.

Mykel Diondre Bethea and Tyric Damare’ Bethea, both 19 and of Thomasville, are currently wanted in the crime, according to a Thomasville police press release.

Officers were called to a home at 1019 Ensley St. shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday where police said a victim was found in a bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Davidson County emergency workers took the victim to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was treated and released. A second person inside the home was not injured. Their names have not been released.

Jadarius Greene, 19, of Thomasville, has been arrested and jailed under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

He faces charges of felony conspiracy, felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary.

Mykel Bethea and Tyric Bethea both face charges of felony conspiracy, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree burglary.

Anyone with knows where Mykel Bethea or Tyric Bethea are can call Thomasville police at (336) 475-7755.