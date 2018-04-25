Woman dies aboard Alaska Airlines flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman aboard an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Kansas City died Tuesday afternoon as the result of a medical emergency, according to WDAF-TV.

The woman was on flight 478 and could not be resuscitated when it arrived at Kansas City International Airport around 3:50 p.m.

Kansas City police say the woman was already dead when emergency personnel responded to the plane. Passengers were held on the plane for about two hours after landing.

“I’m just really sorry for the family of this lady,” said passenger Jan Andrews.

Foul play is not suspected in the woman's death and her identity has not been released.