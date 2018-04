Woman dies aboard Alaska Airlines flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman aboard an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Kansas City died Tuesday afternoon as the result of a medical emergency, according to WDAF-TV.

The woman was on flight 478 and could not be resuscitated when it arrived at Kansas City International Airport around 3:50 p.m.

Kansas City police say the woman was already dead when emergency personnel responded to the plane. Passengers were held on the plane for about two hours after landing.

ā€œIā€™m just really sorry for the family of this lady,ā€ said passenger Jan Andrews.

Foul play is not suspected in the woman's death and her identity has not been released.