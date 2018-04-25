Video shows Port Authority commissioner telling officers to ‘shut the f— up!’

TENAFLY, N.J. — Newly released video shows a heated profanity-laced exchange between a former Port Authority commissioner of New York and New Jersey and two police officers.

The Easter weekend incident involving Caren Z. Turner happened after Tenafly police pulled over a car with her daughter inside, NJ.com reports. Turner has since resigned from the board.

In the video, the 60-year-old Democratic lobbyist is heard talking down to the officers and attempting to use her position as a Port Authority commissioner to leverage information.

At one point she is heard saying, “You may not tell me when to take my child. You may shut the (expletive) up.”

The Port Authority released a statement on Turner’s actions, calling her conduct “indefensible.”

“The conduct was indefensible. The board takes its recently adopted Code of Ethics for commissioners extremely seriously and was preparing to form a special committee to review the findings of the Inspector General investigation and take action at this Thursday’s board meeting,” said spokesman Benjamin Branham. “Commissioner Turner’s resignation was appropriate given her outrageous conduct.”