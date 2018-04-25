Sorority grants World War II vet’s final wish to dance with a beautiful woman

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A Mississippi sorority helped fulfill a 92-year-old World War II veteran’s dying wish of dancing with a beautiful woman, WDAM-TV reports.

The ladies of Phi Mu Sorority at the University of Southern Mississippi held a dance in Navy vet Paul Sonnier’s honor on Monday.

Jessica Moreau first met Sonnier working as a social work intern at SouthernCare Hospice Services in Hattiesburg.

Southern Miss sorority saves the last dance for WWII veteran https://t.co/fEDOr8epri pic.twitter.com/98l67PPDrV — wdam (@wdam) April 24, 2018

“He’d always ask me if I wanted to go to Ropers, the local bar,” said Jessica Moreau. “He says I’ll teach you how to jitterbug and the Waltz.”

During a visit, he said his final wish would be to “dance with a beautiful woman.”

Phi Mu chapter President Cameron Ponder said the dance was a great way to “honor someone that has done so much for our country.”

Family members told WDAM that Sonnier was in the Navy during the Pearl Harbor attack and served during the war.

“What we appreciate the most is that our greatest generation member, my father, is happy that this younger generation appreciates everything that he did and sacrificed so they can sit here and have fun and have the freedoms that they have,” said his daughter, Ida Sonnier.