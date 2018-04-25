× ‘Poorly-coordinated exercise’ prompts active shooter scare at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A “poorly-coordinated exercise” resulted in an active shooter scare at Fort Bragg Wednesday afternoon, according to Fort Bragg Public Affairs Officer Tom McCollum.

The Soldier Support Center was evacuated after Fort Bragg emergency services got several calls about an active shooter.

Personnel were advised to evacuate or barricade themselves in their offices.

First responders learned the active shooter situation was a drill that had not been coordinated with Fort Bragg officials.

The drill took place on the third floor of the Soldier Support Center, where several agencies are located, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

It is unclear what agency was conducting the drill.