Plans for tallest building in Triad may be off table after Greensboro backs out of negotiations

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A local developer says his plans to build the tallest building in the Triad may now be nixed because the City of Greensboro backed out of negotiations.

Developer Roy Carroll has been talking with the city about building a $30 million parking deck on the corner of Bellemeade and Eugene Street. He tells FOX8 the mayor called him on Monday and backed out of talks saying the city decided to go with plan B.

The interim city manager, David Parrish, said negotiations with Carroll were going too slow and put another office building project by the ballpark in jeopardy.

"As part of that development, our partnership with them and with other interested parties was to provide parking in that area,” Parrish said. “We still plan to fulfill that commitment in that location, but we are looking at other alternatives to provide that parking.”

Parrish says the city is still looking into building a parking deck in that area, but not on Carroll’s property.

Carroll told us he was shocked to find out the negotiations were over.

“No one had mentioned that time had expired,” Carroll said.

Carroll says the city’s alternate plan to build another deck somewhere else will probably take even longer than what he has been working on.

"If you went out and acquired a new site today, it would take you six months to get up to speed to where we are today,” Carroll said.

Carroll says the economic impact of the project he had in mind for this site would be worth $80 million.

"I designed a building that would be the tallest building in the Triad with a hotel on top, that we haven't announced the flagship, and a large office component,” Carroll said. “That is what the city would be missing out on."

Carroll says team has been working since Monday to figure out what they can do with the design now, like scale back or delay the project.

Another parking deck project on Davie Street in downtown Greensboro is moving along.

The city of Greensboro announced on Tuesday that it settled a lawsuit with Cone Denim Entertainment Center about some of the space back behind their building for around $700,000.

Demolition to make room for the deck has already begun. The interim city manger says they hope to have it done by the end of 2019.