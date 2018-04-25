× North Carolina elementary school teacher accused of playing offensive song about slavery in class

SHELBY, N.C. — A North Carolina elementary school teacher is accused of forcing students to listen to an offensive song last week, according to WSOC.

The song, “O’Susanna” was allegedly played by a teacher at Washington Elementary School in Shelby. Parents say the teacher played the original version, which is about slavery.

“It was very offensive and uncomfortable,” said student Harmony Washington.

The 9th grader said she was in the class when the song was played last week. The lyrics in the song mention the N-word and killing 500 black people.

Washington and others told their parents and their pastor at Washington Missionary Baptist Church, which is next door. Pastor Melvin Clark said he was stunned by the lyrics.

“To look for Susanna and if I don’t find her then darkie has to die. And that’s appropriate?” he asked.

Clark said the teacher played the song for multiple classes that day. She warned the students about the language before playing the song but Clark said that is no excuse.

Clark has heard that the teacher was suspended, but he said that’s not enough. He has a meeting with the superintendent this week and will demand the teacher’s termination.

“There should be nobody wanting a teacher with that mentality teaching in the classroom,” he said.