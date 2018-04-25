× Man accused of stabbing wife in Babies R Us parking lot, believed she was ‘putting voodoo on him’

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — A man is accused of stabbing his wife multiple times because he believed she was using voodoo and evil spirits on him, according to the Miami Herald.

George Hernandez, 53, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police say Hernandez called his wife, 50-year-old Lillian Manante, and said he wanted to meet to talk about their marriage.

When they met in a Babies R Us parking lot, they began to argue in a parked car, police said. That’s when Hernandez allegedly attacked Manante with a box cutter.

One witness said Hernandez straddled a face-down Manante, stabbing her as she screamed for help. Witnesses eventually intervened around the same time police were arriving.

Manante suffered six stab wounds and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told police Hernandez said she was “putting voodoo on him and having evil spirits.”

Police say in a taped interview, Hernandez said he wanted and intended to kill Manante.

Hernandez was placed in the Broward County Jail.