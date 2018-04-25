Local woman teaches children how to sew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Hannah Kreitz, 10, has only been sewing for six months.

“At first it was a little tricky, but now it’s pretty easy,” she said.

Hannah is one of the girls that goes to Gracie Lynn Sewing after school to learn what some would call a lost art.

“It's the grandmothers mainly that bring the children in to sew,” Johnnie Springett said.

Springett is the owner of Gracie Lynn Sewing, which is named after a great niece.

Springett began sewing when she was about 9, but in adulthood she discovered that she had a gift for teaching children.

“I started sewing for people and they started asking me to teach their children and my little business just grew. Now I have my kids that I teach,” Springett said.

For about the last seven years, she has been teaching girls as young as 6 years old how to sew.

Lila Allred, 10, has been sewing since she was 7.

She enjoys making clothes for her mother and sister.

“I'm making a romper and shorts and a shirt for my sister,” she said.

The girls learn to make a variety of items including outfits, bags and accessories.

They are required to make their Christmas gifts and right now the students are preparing for the shop’s upcoming fashion show.

“When they make something and they're so proud of it, you have done your job,” Springett said.

Gracie Lynn Sewing’s 2018 summer camp begins June 4.

Registration is open. Visit the website for enrollment details.