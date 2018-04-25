× ‘East Area Rapist’: Man suspected in 12 homicides, nearly 50 rapes in California arrested

SACRAMENTO — A man suspected in 12 homicides and nearly 50 rapes in California has been arrested, KTXL reports.

The suspect, identified as 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

DeAngelo, known as the “East Area Rapist” or “Golden State Killer,” is suspected of the crimes that spanned a decade starting in the late 1970s in Sacramento County.

“It is the most prolific unsolved serial killing case probably in modern history,” said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

According to The Sacramento Bee, DeAngelo is believed to have raped 37 people in the Sacramento area and Central Valley and killed two between 1976 and 1978. From there, he allegedly moved on to the Bay Area and Southern California.