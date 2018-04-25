Downtown Greensboro concert and fundraiser looks to help tornado victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Wednesday afternoon was a typical day at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. Children playing the park and people walking their dogs.

However, Thursday, Downtown Greensboro Inc. hopes to pack that area with people ready to give back.

“This is tough, but it is great to see the community come together,” said Zack Matheny, president/CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc.

He hopes that small donations can go a long way to help people who lost homes and had their lives changed when winds of more than 100 mph blew through east Greensboro last Sunday.

“We ask people that a recommended donation be $10, but quite frankly give whatever you can. If it's a quarter or more, you know we just want to give everything we can for the folks so that they can get back on their feet. Get back in their house,” Matheny said. “100 percent of it goes straight to the community foundation to help those affected by the tornado and we are just going to pass around buckets.”

Greensboro Strong along with DGI put their heads together late last week and decided a benefit concert and fundraiser would be the best way to lift spirits and raise money.

“You got families and people that may never recover from what they lost. We are fortunate that many people are still with us quite frankly. They were in their home and their home is gone, but they are still with us and we got to do everything we can for them,” Matheny said.

He says his team is working with the city to bus people from east Greensboro to the event tomorrow.

Organizers plan to start setting up at LeBauer Park around 2 p.m. Thursday.