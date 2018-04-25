50,000 honeybees rescued from colony inside garage wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI -- An Ohio beekeeper helped rescue more than 50,000 honeybees thought to have been living in a garage since the early 1990s, according to WCPO.

The bees were about 2 miles from The Cincinnati Zoo. Experts think the bees had been colonizing a garage wall for 25 years, entering and leaving through a small hole near a window.

That long time period might explain the colony's large number because honeybees typically live about three to four weeks, while the queen lives three to five years.

Dirk Morgan, owner of Morgan's Canoe and Morgan's Natural Buzz Honey, used a specialized vacuum to safely suck up the bees for transport. The vacuum has a weak air flow, just enough to draw in the honeybees but not so strong they'd be harmed.

He also carefully cut out the brood -- which has all the young, eggs and larvae -- and put it into a new hive. That's so the bees won't have a reason to return to the garage.

"When these bees end up at the zoo, they'll have a home where they'll be taken care of, we can use them for education, put them in an observation hive to show kids the miracle of a bee being born," Morgan said.

ICYMI: Thousands of honeybees rescued from colony in Avondale garage https://t.co/dezjyp88Sj pic.twitter.com/s29y6OxDUE — WCPO (@WCPO) April 25, 2018