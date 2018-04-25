× 4th person charged in Burlington robbery, fatal shooting at sweepstakes

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fourth suspect has been arrested after a security guard at a sweepstakes business in Burlington was shot and killed earlier this month, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Shamar Ramel Holloway, 35, of Graham, was arrested in High Point Wednesday morning. He is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers were called to Gone Fishing Sweepstakes at 1365 N. Church St. shortly before 9:30 p.m. April 8 where police said a security officer was shot during a robbery.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Michael Le, was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police found two other victims at the business, one an employee and the other a customer. Both taken to the hospital and later released.

Three other suspects were arrested earlier this month, Tanesha Annette Jeffries, 23, Anthony Lamar Cason, 22, and Jimal Edward Jenkins, 27. Each were charged with first-degree murder, among other charges.