10-foot alligator strolls near middle school

DELTONA, Fla. — Some Floridians received quite the scare Sunday evening when they spotted a massive 10-foot alligator taking a stroll near a local middle school, WOFL reports.

The gator was spotted walking along the sidewalk in front of Deltona Middle School in Deltona.

Karl Miranda saw the gator and snapped a video before posting it on Facebook.

“I saw something huge, murky, grayish on the asphalt there. I actually thought it was a snake of some sort, but the closer I got, I realized, it was a big gator,” he told the station.

School officials were made aware of the gator and staff checked school grounds Monday morning to be sure the animal was gone.

Leann Cook posted a video of the gator inside a group called DeBary Proud. The video has more than 51,000 shares.