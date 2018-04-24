× Woman accused of trying to abduct babies from NC, SC hospitals arrested in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman accused of trying to abduct babies from hospitals across the Carolinas has been arrested in High Point, WTVD reports.

A New Hanover Regional Medical Center spokesperson said 36-year-old Linda Everett was trying to take babies from neonatal units across North and South Carolina.

She has been charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny.

WWAY reports the woman entered New Hanover Regional Medical Center without authorization earlier this month.

According to Carolyn Fisher with the hospital, a woman presented herself at the check-in desk on April 5 at the Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital, where she was denied entry. The woman later entered patient care areas without authorization.

Seeing she did not have a visitor’s badge, staff alerted hospital police, who responded and questioned her.

She was wanted on four warrants from hospital police.