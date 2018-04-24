Waffle House offers to pay funeral expenses of shooting victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Waffle House has offered to pay for the funerals of the four people killed when a half-naked suspect opened fire in a restaurant in Nashville Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

Police say 29-year-old Travis Reinking was naked except for a green jacket when he opened fire at a Waffle House about 3:25 a.m. in Antioch, which is part of the Nashville area. A customer managed to grab the weapon away from him.

A tip led to Reinking’s arrest just after 1 p.m. Monday in a wooded area near his apartment. He has been charged with four counts of criminal homicide.