Tianza is looking for a forever family

Tianza is an affectionate eight-year-old girl looking for a forever family.

While she might initially seem shy, it does not take long for her bubbly personality to shine through.

She enjoys school, loves to sing, go to church and play with dolls. Her child advocate said she would work best in a home with nurturing qualities, structure and an active family that would encourage her sports interest.

It is also important for her to maintain a relationship with her other siblings in the future.

If you or anyone you know is interested in adoption, please contact ForeverFamily.