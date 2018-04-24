‘This YETI ain’t ready:’ South Carolina man blows up YETI cooler over NRA stance

WARNING: The video contains strong language.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man took to social media to show his frustration after YETI apparently cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

Bryan Atkinson, of Hartsville, posted a Facebook Live video on Monday showing him destroying his YETI cooler.

“There’s the famous YETI. There’s the famous 22 pounds of tannerite,” he says in the video. “This YETI ain’t ready.”

In the video, Atkinson uses a rifle to detonate the explosive.

“YETI can’t stand behind the NRA, I ain’t standing behind YETI no more,” Atkinson said.

On April 20, the NRA sent a letter to its members that said, “suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor and refused to say why.”

YETI posted on Facebook Monday that the NRA was among several organizations who were “outdated discounting programs.”

The statement said, in part, “When we notified the NRA Foundation and the other organizations of this change, YETI explained that we were offering them an alternative customization program broadly available to consumers and organizations, including the NRA Foundation. These facts directly contradict the inaccurate statement the NRA-ILA distributed on April 20.”