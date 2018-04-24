Semi-trucks line highway to shorten fall for man considering suicide

DETROIT — Thirteen semi-trucks lined a Detroit highway Tuesday morning to help shorten the fall of a man considering suicide, WJBK reports.

The display started around 1 a.m. when an unidentified man was on the bridge and threatening to jump onto Interstate 696.

The semi-trucks first started organizing in the eastbound lanes. A few minutes later, more trucks joined and filled the westbound lanes.

Michigan State Police tweeted a photo of the beautiful moment.

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018

Negotiators spoke with the man for several hours and he eventually walked off the bridge. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

