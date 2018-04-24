× Madison man charged with statutory sex offense with child

MADISON, N.C. — A 55-year-old Madison man has been charged with sex crimes with a child, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office press release.

On Monday, Michael Dale Bowman was arrested and charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child. Due to their age, information about the victim(s) will not be released.

Bowman was taken to the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $250,000 secured bond. He has a May 2 court date.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232.