× Juvenile arrested after shooting in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A juvenile was arrested after allegedly shooting another minor in the neck Monday evening, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The shooting happened near the corner of Hickory Tree Lane and Perth Place.

The victim was sitting in the back seat of a car and was shot in the neck. The driver of the car then went to another location and waited for an ambulance to come. There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The suspect has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder.

The suspect and victim’s identities will not be released due to their ages.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cpt. G.R. Moore at (336) 641-3355.