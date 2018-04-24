Homeowners in tornado’s path find rain seeping in despite tarps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Darrell Evans is one of the lucky ones in his neighborhood on Nealtown Road. Just across the street, the tornado hurled a massive tree into his neighbor's front door, buckling the roof and blowing the house off it's foundation.

Evan's home saw some damage, including a couple holes in the roof, but he was thankful disaster relief came in quickly with a tarp to patch that up within 24-hours of the storm.

"I'm grateful because it saved my property, a lot of my personal property didn't get damaged as bad," Evans said.

A couple neighborhoods over, Dianne Walker was out of town when the storm came through, but says she was stunned when she saw the damage to her home and community. She got some help putting a tarp over her roof to cover the holes, but after rain on Monday, found an issue.

"You could not know until it started raining," Walker said. "Then I noticed a small hole up here, with the water trickling down."

A golf-ball-sized hole in her kitchen ceiling spurts a steady stream of water, as contractors place fans around her home to dry the ceiling. Water has seeped into her attic and now she needs to run tests for asbestos before they can proceed.

Contractors believe winds may have shifted the tarps on the roof and allowed water to seep in. Despite the water and structural damage, Walker doesn't let it put a damper on her mood.

"I have God in my life, so he's helping me 100 percent," Walker said.

Volunteers at Greensboro's two resource centers (Peeler Recreation Center and Willow Oaks Community Center) are giving out tarps to those in the tornado's path.