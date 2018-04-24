GQ Magazine includes Bible in list of ’21 books you don’t have to read’

GQ Magazine is facing backlash after their recent list of the “21 books you don’t have to read” included the Bible.

The article was written by the editors of the publication and set out to pinpoint the books they believe have not aged well.

“Some are racist and some are sexist, but most are just really, really boring. So we—and a group of un-boring writers—give you permission to strike these books from the canon. Here’s what you should read instead,” the article said.

The 21 most overrated books ever (and 21 books to read instead) — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) April 21, 2018

“Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced,” the article said of the Bible. “It is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned.”

Instead of the Bible, the author proposes readers take a look at “The Notebook” by Agota Kristof.

Rev. Franklin Graham took to Twitter on April 21 to defend the book: “Guess they can’t explain why the Bible is the bestselling & most widely distributed book in the world. Maybe the editors should read it again.”

.@GQMagazine included the Bible in "21 books you don't have to read before you die." They couldn't be more wrong. Guess they can't explain why the Bible is the bestselling & most widely distributed book in the world. Maybe the editors should read it again. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 21, 2018

The list included other classics such as “The Catcher in the Rye,” The Alchemist” and “The Lord of the Rings.”