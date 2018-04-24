Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announces birth of 3rd girl

Dwayne Johnson’s home is full of women and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
Johnson and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed their second child together, a girl named Tiana Gia Johnson.
Johnson made the announcement on his Instagram account, accompanied by a photo of him cuddling with the new lady in his life.
“Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” he wrote. “Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar.”
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
Johnson and Hashian also have another daughter, Jasmine lia, who was born in 2015.
Johnson also shares a daughter, Simone Alexandra, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.
The “Rampage” star said he was present for Tiana’s birth, adding the experience gave him a “new level of love, respect and admiration” for his girlfriend and “all mamas and women out there.”
He closed with a message to his youngest daughter: “Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.”