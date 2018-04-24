× Dream job? Harley-Davidson giving paid interns a free motorcycle

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson is looking for summer interns to help develop their social media presence — and they’re offering them a free motorcycle.

During the 12-week #FindYourFreedom internship, eight college students will receive a “hands-on experience in integrated marketing communications.”

The students, who will create content for the Harley-Davidson social media platforms, will also get paid. At the end of the internship, they get to keep the free bike.

“We’ll teach you to ride, give you a bike and pay you to discover motorcycle culture while you find your freedom on the open road,” Harley-Davidson said in a press release. “And at the end of it all, you’ll get to keep a bike.”

Applicants must be a junior and senior level college students (or equivalent) or recent graduates looking to pursue a career in social media. They also must be 18 years or older.

Learn more about the job or apply here.