UPDATE: All lanes of Business 85 northbound in Jamestown have reopened.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- A crash closed a portion of Business 85 northbound in Jamestown Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened near Vickrey Chapel Road. Guilford EMS said the crash involves "several vehicles."

Additional information, including any injuries, is currently unknown.

A look at the damage and the backup on Business 85 Northbound right now. Accident involved multiple vehicles. One lane is open on Bus 85. pic.twitter.com/J8tBvxIbLk — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) April 24, 2018

CAD:FYI: ;ACCIDENT WITH PERSONAL INJURY;BUS 85 N/VICKREY CHAPEL RD;JAMESTOWN — Guilford Metro 9-1-1 (@gmetro911) April 24, 2018